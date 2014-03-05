GODFREY – After conducting an on-site evaluation, the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation has concluded that Lewis and Clark Community College’s Automotive Technology program continues to meet the requirements for NATEF Master Automobile Service Technology accreditation.

“We commend you and your staff for maintaining your program’s standards and continuing to meet the industry’s requirements,” NATEF President Patricia Serratore said. “The explosion in automotive technology makes your high quality automotive training program more valuable than ever.”

Maintaining Master Certification through NATEF is a direct indication of L&C’s ability as a program to provide the automotive service industry with highly qualified individuals who are prepared to enter the workforce as certificate or degree graduates.

“With the support of community members, our advisory committee, students, alumni, staff, faculty, divisional and institutional administration, our program has again proven its dedication to excellence and its ability to compete with higher-cost regional post-secondary automotive service technology programs,” said L&C Automotive Technology Coordinator Christopher Reynolds. “This is a critically important endorsement to obtain in the academic world of automotive service technology.”

The utilization of NATEF-prescribed standards also assists in preparing L&C students for a transition to the program's greatest ally, the automotive technology program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC). SIUC's automotive technology program is the United States' most highly regarded baccalaureate program of its kind.

“We are delighted that our NATEF accreditation gave credit to L&C’s faculty and administrative staff as well as the Automotive Technology Advisory Committee,” said L&C Vice President of Academic Affairs Linda Chapman. “Committee members advise the program faculty and staff, keeping us aware of challenges and opportunities in the field. Many of these individuals have served on the committee for many years and all of them bring their experience, knowledge and commitment to our students, the program and the college. Since our last accreditation, the program has developed instruction in hybrid electric, electronic and biofuel technology, and received funding from the National Science Foundation. This is an excellent program with faculty who are focused on student learning.”

Article continues after sponsor message

NATEF is a “sister” entity of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), which is the premier automobile technician certification agency in the world. NATEF accreditation is a program tradition that began with Ron Tuetken and Harry Giffin, both retired L&C professors of automotive technology, in the mid-1990's.

“Ron and Harry are the founding fathers of this program, and must receive applause for fostering our involvement with NATEF,” Reynolds said. “Without their dedication to this community, our program would not have had the foundation necessary to achieve such great success. I appreciate the support of those involved in this process.”

L&C automotive facilities have the latest in technology, from handheld scanners to computerized alignment and diagnostic equipment. Automotive Technology students learn to diagnose and correct problems, repair and replace parts, and make adjustments to all systems. L&C’s Associate in Applied Science degree and certificate programs give students the edge in competing for the best jobs in the automotive industry.

For more information, including how to enroll, please visit www.lc.edu/program/autotech .

Caption: Chris Reynolds, coordinator and assistant professor of Automotive Technology, left, instructs students Matt Zowsky and Eric Walker on how to use a digital storage oscilloscope on a hybrid electric vehicle. Photo by S. Paige Allen, L&C Photographer

# # #

More like this: