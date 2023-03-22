L&C Athletics Postpones Trivia Night Until Fall Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics is postponing Thursday's Trailblazers Trivia Night until the fall. The trivia night was scheduled for Thursday, March 23, in the Common on the Godfrey campus, as a fundraiser for The Trailblazers. The event was supposed to have eight rounds, 10 questions per round. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip