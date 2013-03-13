Lewis and Clark Community College is accepting nominations for coaches and athletes to be inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame now through Monday, April 1.

This year, there will be a maximum of three inductees into the Lewis and Clark Athletics Hall of Fame. An inductee can be a former student athlete, coach, team, contributor/supporter or sports professional. Nominations can be made by former players, coaches, college personnel, contributors and supporters of athletics and sports professionals, such as sports writers, photographers, sports editors and directors.

Nomination forms can be found online at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/fame, along with information about past inductees.

“Lewis and Clark has a rich athletic history of individuals who have made strong contributions to our teams. Many of these individuals have continued their success at other colleges and in semi-professional and professional athletics,” said Sean Hill, vice president of Student Engagement at L&C. “We are pleased to accept nominations for the Lewis and Clark Athletics Hall of Fame and honor some of the strongest athletic performers and contributors.”

A selection committee comprising college representatives, sports editors, directors and alumni will vote on and accept this year’s inductees in April 2013, and all inductees selected will be honored at the Athletics Banquet during a special ceremony in May.

For more information regarding the nomination process and criteria, contact Christine Strotheide in the Lewis and Clark Athletics Office at (618) 468-6002.

