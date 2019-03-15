GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Associate Professor of Nursing Denise Caldwell has been chosen as the 2019 Honor Recipient for the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program at McKendree University.

She will carry the university’s flag and lead her peers at the program’s Commencement ceremony, May 11, 2019.

“I am honored to have been selected to receive this prestigious award,” Caldwell said. “I feel privileged to represent the DNP program and participate in the upcoming Commencement ceremony in this capacity. I hope my achievements inspire students to continue their education and realize their dreams.”

The mission of the DNP in Ethical Leadership at McKendree University is to provide a high-quality educational experience to advance nursing leaders who will drive the future of healthcare.

The program seeks to empower students to embody caring and authentic leadership in the pursuit of academic excellence that will prepare them for interprofessional practice.

“Denise has embodied the role of ethical leader within the DNP program,” said Program Director Dr. Richelle Rennegarbe. “She has excelled in her pursuit of her DNP, and this award acknowledges her hard work at McKendree University.”

Caldwell is also being inducted this year into McKendree University’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective honor society. PKP’s mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

“Denise made a commitment to advance her education by pursuing her DNP at McKendree University,” said L&C Director of Nursing Sheri Banovic. “At Lewis and Clark, we encourage the nursing students to pursue further education, and Denise is leading by example. The nursing faculty and I are excited that she received this honor acknowledging her hard work completing her degree at McKendree.”

To learn more about L&C’s Associate Degree Nursing Program, visit www.lc.edu/nursing. To learn about McKendree’s DNP in Ethical Leadership program, visit https://www.mckendree.edu/academics/info/nursing-health/nursing/dnp.php.

