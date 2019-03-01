GODFREY – Program Coordinator Joel Hall was a well-established industry professional when he decided to make the leap to education.

Since 2005, he has been helping guide students at Lewis and Clark Community College, where he coordinates the Architectural Technology and Drafting and Design programs.

“I felt that after 14 years in the industry, I could give some insight to students on how to more easily make the transition to the workplace,” Hall said. “I saw an opportunity to be a compass for students struggling to find their way in their educational endeavors.”

Hall, who hails from Long Branch, New Jersey, earned a Master of Architecture from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, a Bachelor of Arts from Governors State University and an Associate in Applied Science in Drafting/CAD from Lewis and Clark.

A registered architect and associate professor, Hall teaches Architectural Graphics, Building Technology and Engineering Graphics. His background includes architectural design work on transportation projects at St. Louis International, JFK International and Dallas-Ft. Worth International airports. His institutional healthcare experience includes several projects in the BJC Healthcare system.

Since coming to L&C, Hall has worked to establish the Architectural Technology program to compliment the Drafting and Design program so students would have additional choices in their design paths. His goal is to double the programs’ enrollment.

“My students bring me a great deal of joy and they are the bonus when it comes to this job,” Hall said. “I still have relationships with students that walked into my classroom on my first day of teaching. Getting to know them and their families and forming lifetime friendships is a true blessing.”

Hall received L&C’s nomination for the 2004 Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Distinguished Alumni Award and is a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, which allows him to practice architecture in all 50 states and U.S. territories, as well as Europe and Mexico.

To learn more about L&C’s programs, visit www.lc.edu/program/architecturaltech/ or

www.lc.edu/program/draftingdesign/.

