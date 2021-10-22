GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual Art Faculty Exhibition is returning to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery this year.

“It’s exciting for both students and faculty being back on campus and being able to host the Art Faculty Exhibition in person at Hatheway Gallery after months of virtual teaching and learning from home due to COVID-19,” said Fine Arts Program Coordinator and Gallery Director Angela Hung. “Students and community members will have a chance to meet our talented art professors during the opening reception and see their amazing artwork.”

An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. Guests will be required to wear masks and allow for social distancing during the event.

The exhibition itself will run from Oct. 30- Nov. 24, with gallery hours from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Masks are required indoors on campus.

“This year, the exhibition will feature 10 faculty artists, including two new instructors who joined the Art Department in 2021,” Hung said.

This year’s artists include Hung, Associate Professor of Art Christopher Brennan, Graphic Design/Web Design and Development Coordinator Louise Jett, and Adjunct Faculty Monica Dare, Jessica Forys-Cameron, Craig C. Hoffmann, Chris Day, Jody Jedlicka, Lilli Kayes, and Bob Huber.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Kayes and Huber are new to the college this year.

Kayes is an artist, educator, and naturalist from St. Louis, Missouri. She earned an MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts and Media from Columbia College in Chicago. Her work is a fusion of her love of the natural world and her passion for education.

“Joining the Fine Arts Department this year has been a truly rewarding experience,” Kayes said. “I feel honored to work in an educational community of artists of immense talent and kindness. For my first Art Faculty Exhibition, I selected a few of my most recent interactive sculptures. I’m excited for the opportunity to share my passion for art, science, and education with the Lewis and Clark community.”

Huber, formerly a Fine Art Department Chair at Blackburn College, maintains a diverse body of artwork including large wheel-thrown pottery, figurative sculpture, and drawing. His artwork is a celebration of craft and the inward transcendence of the human spirit, which he explores mostly through Biblical figures. Huber has an MFA in Studio Art, emphasizing figurative sculpture and drawing from Fontbonne University.

For more information on the show, including artist biographies, visit www.lc.edu/art-faculty.

To learn more about L&C’s Fine Arts program, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart/. To learn more about Graphic Design, visit www.lc.edu/program/graphic-design/. To learn more about Web Design and Development, visit www.lc.edu/program/webdesign/.

Classes are now enrolling for Spring 2022. Visit www.lc.edu/admissions, call (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu today.

More like this: