GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is another step closer to naming its next president.

The college’s official Presidential Search Committee has narrowed the field of applicants to three finalists – Dr. Douglas C. Brauer, Dr. Rassoul Dastmozd and Dr. Ken Trzaska – who will participate in virtual interviews over Zoom in early May.

Biographies and photos of each candidate are posted at www.lc.edu/Presidents_Office.

Students, faculty, staff and community member stakeholders will each have an opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates, as well as provide valuable feedback.

“The L&C Board of Trustees is well aware of the interest in the selection of a new president for the college and has been working with various stakeholders to give them opportunities, through listening sessions, to give their input as to the direction for the college,” said L&C Board Chair David Heyen. “This gives all stakeholders another opportunity to go online to ask questions of the candidates, hear their responses, and express opinions about the candidates. We appreciate your participation, interest and feedback.”

The sessions for community members will take place at 4 p.m., May 4 (Brauer), 6 (Dastmozd) and 8 (Trzaska). Anyone interested in attending those sessions may RSVP to L&C Human Resources at https://forms.gle/eTB1r9X4zMDCwgGi8. Questions for the candidates may be submitted via this form as well. Before the session, login information will be emailed to all registrants.

“Though this process was not able to be conducted on campus as we had hoped, the college still wants to do what it can to provide an opportunity for taxpayers and interested members of our community to participate and engage with all finalists for the position,” said L&C Director of Human Resources Gabe Springer.

Submitted questions will be compiled by session moderators and used in the event that audience participants do not ask questions of the finalists. Afterward, there will be an opportunity for constituents to provide feedback on each candidate, which search firm The Pauly Group will compile and summarize for the L&C Board of Trustees.

The Board itself will be conducting formal interviews with the candidates virtually this week as well.

