Godfrey, Ill. – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Preparatory Music Division proudly announces the revival of the Riverbend Children's Chorus.

The chorus is open to all students in grades one through eight. Previous choral experience is not necessary.



Directing the chorus this year will be Chris Eubank. Eubank, a native of New Mexico, is an instructor of choral music education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and an adjunct voice professor at Lewis and Clark. He has had many years of choral experience with all ages of choirs and in states throughout the South, Southwest and Midwest. He is an active clinician and adjudicator, as well as conducting and performing in musicals and operas. Two choirs under his direction have sung at Carnegie Hall and one of his choirs was invited to sing with the Czech National Symphony in Prague.

Assisting Eubank will be Barbara McHugh from Godfrey. McHugh is currently the vocal music director at Parker Road Elementary School in Florissant, Mo. where her students have consistently participated in area honor choirs, as well as American Choral Directors Association National and Division honor choirs. She was one of the original directors of the Riverbend Children’s Chorus and has also served as an associate director of the St. Louis Children's Choir. She is also an adjunct professor at Lewis and Clark, where she teaches piano and elementary music methods courses.



The two directors bring a combined total of more than 50 years of teaching excellence and directing experience to this group.



The chorus will meet each Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Ringhausen Music Building on the Lewis and Clark Godfrey campus. The first rehearsal and informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Tuition is only $65 for the semester. To register your son or daughter for choir or for more information, please call the Preparatory Music Coordinator Susan Parton Stanard at (618) 468-4732.

