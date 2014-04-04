GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College music students and faculty will perform alongside community musicians during “A Night Out at Jacoby Arts Center” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 10.

A Night Out at Jacoby Arts Center was originally scheduled for April 3, but the event was canceled due to the weather.



Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 East Broadway in Alton.



“After several very successful events, ‘A Night Out on the Town’ has become a bi-annual event, starting at Jazz On Broadway and continuing with two concerts at the Riverbender.com Community Center,” said L&C Associate Music Professor Louis Michael. “We change locations from time to time in an attempt to introduce new audiences to the talents of the music program. This spring’s event at Jacoby Arts Center will not only feature numerous musical performers from the community, it will also offer the audience a chance to enjoy the art gallery as well.”



Guests will be encouraged to socialize during the event. Table seating and a full-service cash bar and snacks will be available, and admission is free.

The ODDsemble, with its mix of L&C students, Alton Muny Band members and community performers, will once again bring an eclectic mix of musical styles and genres, everything from Eastern European-inspired Klezmer music, to Latin Jazz and pop.

There may even be a guest appearance by the musical automaton, “Marcibel,” and the Percussion Ensemble will bring its own signature brand of musical variety, with Indian vocalizations and hand percussion performances.

“It is so great to have a chance to take our very successful ‘Night Out’ with the L&C Music Department to a new location,” said Associate Music Professor Peter Hussey. “This is always such a wonderful opportunity for musicians to come together and share their talents. There’s always something for everyone!”

For the complete spring 2014 L&C Music Calendar visit www.lc.edu/music. For more information regarding this event, please contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

