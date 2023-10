GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 43rd annual Commencement ceremony celebrated the achievements of more than 850 graduates on May 14, 2014 in the Hatheway Cultural Center. The college’s 2014 graduates are as follows:

ALTON

Michele R. Ahlin, Associate in Fine Arts; Tailore M. Andrews, Associate in Science; Brett A. Ayres, Associate in Science; Ian T. Bagby, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Rachel M. Barg, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Olivia A. Bartholomew, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Tashina A. Bennett, Certificate of Proficiency- Nurse Assistant, Associate in Science; Megan A. Boren, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Dathan L. Brooks, Associate in Science; Della R. Brown, Associate in Science; Tyler A. Ciesler, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Performance; Andrew Cunningham, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Audrey C. Dettmers, Associate in Science; John M. Doerr, Associate in Science; Shana N. Dunlap, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Lorrie K. Durbin, Associate in Science; Elizabeth A. French, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Alice M. Halliday, Associate Degree Nursing; Laura L. Hardin, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Bradley J. Hartnett, Certificate of Proficiency-Paramedicine; Clevon J. Holmes, Associate in Science; Laurie M. Hopper, Associate in Science; Adam R. Hubenschmidt, Associate in Science; Keziah Jordan, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science -Computer Graphics; Kelli Kinnamon, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science -Computer Graphics; Christopher D. Kohnert, Associate in Science; Emmily J. Lackey, Associate Degree Nursing; Jennifer J. Lando, Associate in Science; Elatia R. Langford, Associate in Science; Lindsay S. Lind, Associate Degree Nursing; Joshua T. McKee, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Kevin S. McKenzie, Associate in Arts; Jermaine L. McNeese, Associate in Science; Pamela McNeese, Associate in Science; Amanda M. Merrell, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal; Michael Nichols, Associate in Science; Rylee L. Ogg, Associate in Science; Corey J. Orrell, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Carlton L. Parker, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Management; Edward T. Pierson, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Brittany N. Restivo, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Didrik Rinde, Associate in Science; Sarah D. Robertson, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Amber F. Schlueter, Associate in Science; Bryan Singleton, Certificate of Completion-Gas Tungsten Arc/Pipe Welding, Production/Fabrication Welding, Structural Welding, Certificate of Proficiency- Welding Technology; Amanda K. Sparks, Associate in Science; Sarah J. Spencer, Associate in Science; Duane D. Spencer, Certificate of Completion-Production/Fabrication Welding, Structural Welding; Madelyn K. Spooner, Associate in Science; Jennifer M. Tanner, Associate in Fine Arts-Art, Associate in Arts; Alexander L. Tanner, Associate in General Studies, Associate in Science; R. Samuel Volner, Associate in Science; Justin D. Wilson, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Michael S. Wooff, Associate in Arts;

BELLEVILLE

Trevor Herderhorst, Certificate of Proficiency-Paramedicine; Collin D. Iler, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Michael J. Kubelka, Certificate of Proficiency-PC Servicing; Blake A. Mask, Certificate of Proficiency-Auto Dr Line,Suspension,Brake; George P. Spalding, Certificate of Proficiency-Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations – Petroleum;

BENLD

Rebecca L. Hardin, Associate Degree Nursing, Associate in Science;

BETHALTO

Alysia Bailey, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Child Development; Aaron M. Blackketter, Associate in Science; Ethan B. Bugg, Associate in Science; Angela N. Clendenny, Associate in Science; Victoria A. Collman, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Andrew J. Costello, Associate in Science; Morgan E. Cruz, Associate in Science; Aimee N. Dalton, Associate in Arts; Sarah N. Davis, Associate Degree Nursing; Hayley S. Day, Associate in Engineering Science, Associate in Science; Shelby A. Edmonds, Associate in Arts; Aleta A. Evancho, Certificate of Proficiency-Management; Shane J. Fencel, Associate in Science; Sheri L. Frazier, Associate Degree Nursing; Christopher S. Gaertner, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Brandon M. Heiderscheid, Certificate of Proficiency-Process Operations Technology, Associate in Applied Science -Process Operations – Petroleum; Katelyn M. Heineman, Associate Degree Nursing; Lauren M. Kerkemeyer, Associate Degree Nursing, Associate in Science; Brenda S. Knight, Associate Degree Nursing; Jonathan R. Lowrance, Associate in Science; Lisa L. Mason, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Jennifer N. Miller, Associate in Science; Tricia A. Nappier, Associate Degree Nursing; Kylie M. Neal, Associate in Science; Luke P. Ramos, Associate in Science; Brittney J. Rankin, Certificate of Proficiency- Dental Assisting; Heather R. Rose, Associate Degree Nursing; Jane K. Ruppert, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Matthew J. Stimac, Associate in Science; Cody L. Thomas, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Sierra A. Vickers, Associate in Arts;

BRIGHTON

Miranda M. Bohn, Associate in Science; Jason H. Bowman, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science –Paramedicine; Brooke Cloninger, Associate in Science; Holly A. Cokel, Associate in Applied Science-Child Development; Allison M. Moran, Associate in Science; Zachary J. Porter, Associate in Science; Michael A. Rister, Certificate of Completion-Shielded Metal Arc , Structural Welding, TIG Welding, Wire-Feed Welding, Certificate of Proficiency- Welding Technology; Jonathan M. Schobernd, Associate in Science; Rebekah A. Shultz, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Education, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Performance; Chris R. Springman, Associate in Arts; Dinah M. Strohbeck, Certificate of Proficiency-Management; Alyssa N. Watts, Associate Degree Nursing; Kyle Wood, Associate in Science;

BUNKER HILL

Melisa S. Alonzo, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Sierra K. Beckwith, Associate in Arts; Michaela H. Hlafka, Associate in Science; Andrea N. Rull, Associate in Arts; Kimberly K. Smith, Associate Degree Nursing; Jessica E. Thyer, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

CARLINVILLE

Amber L. Bressler, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Chad M. Link, Associate in Science; Ethan E. Scheldt, Associate in Science; Logan M. Wood, Associate in Arts; Ellen R. Young, Associate in Science;

CARROLLTON

Samantha R. Allen, Associate in Science; Julia R. Daum, Associate in Applied Science-Dental Hygiene; Alissa M. Hoyt, Associate in Science; Brittani M. Jackson, Associate Degree Nursing; Ryan G. Scott, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Eunice G. Shaw, Associate in Arts;

CHESTER

Shelby A. Long, Associate in Science;

COFFEEN

Kayla M. Ulrici Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

COLLINSVILLE

Kayla Hulsey Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Katie Pursell, Certificate of Proficiency- Dental Assisting;

COTTAGE HILLS

Jasmine A. Akers, Associate in Science; Samantha J. Elliott, Associate in Science; Kayla R. Goewey, Associate Degree Nursing; Adam J. Lucas, Associate in Science; Karah D. Phelps, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Meghan R. Radcliff, Associate in Applied Science-Dental ;

DANVILLE

Jennifer L. Kane, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice;

DORSEY

Nathan Lively Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Paramedicine; Mandy McCoy, Associate in Science; Nicholas J. Stutz, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology;

DOW

Emily G. Robertson, Associate in Science;

EAST ALTON

Robert B. Becraft, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Jerrica E. Bolin, Associate in Science; Katelyn R. Butler, Associate in Science; Joshua M. Curren, Certificate of Proficiency-Accounting; Ryan J. Davis, Certificate of Proficiency - Water Treatment Specialist, Associate in Applied Science-Water Quality/Wastewater Tec; Christina M. Eyster, Associate in Arts; Tiffany J. Green, Associate Degree Nursing; Deena M. Hagen, Associate Degree Nursing; Matthew Hale, Associate in Arts; Kimberly J. Hicks, Associate in Science; Braden P. Holloway, Associate in Science; Kristin E. Kirsch, Associate in Science; Emily A. Korinek, Associate in Science; Josie K. Masinelli, Associate in Science; Cassandra L. McGee, Associate in Science; Lynsey M. Strowmatt, Associate in Science; Rachel L. Waters, Associate Degree Nursing;

EDWARDSVILLE

Jacquelin D. Adam, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Joshua N. Ariana, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science -Criminal Justice; Melanie R. Armstead-Williams, Associate Degree Nursing; Chelsea D. Berkman, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Kasie Bort, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Megan N. Brummet, Associate in Arts; Courtney M. Crockarell, Associate Degree Nursing; Tiffany N. Dillon, , Associate in Science; Kate M. Duvall, Associate in Science; Renee M. Feddersen, Associate Degree Nursing; Lorin L. Fett, Associate in Science; Breanna E. Flyte, Associate in Science; Heba G. Freese, Associate in Science; Kaitlin S. Gates, Associate in Science; Abigail L. Hall, Associate in Arts; Amy S. Helmkamp, Associate Degree Nursing; Ranae C. Hill, Certificate of Proficiency –Management; Kayla R. Hoffman, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant – Medical; McKenzie L. Keth, Associate in Science; Nicole M. Leith, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Jason T. Magrath, Certificate of Proficiency-PC Servicing, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Nicole L. Manley, Associate in Science; Nicolle K. Martinez-Nolte, Associate Degree Nursing; Gary S. Matson, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Ann W. McLean, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Teri L. Miller, Associate in Science; Cynthia Moore, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Jacob Nolan, Associate in Science; Rita O. Odemerho, Associate Degree Nursing; Nicholas L. Pauli, Associate in Science; Blake T. Pinegar, Associate in Arts; Kari A. Prusacki, Associate in Science; Ramona A. Rabiei, Associate in General Studies; Abbey L. Revelle, Associate in Arts; Frank J. Schwaller, Associate in Engineering Science; Cheryl L. Seehausen, Associate in Science; Linda M. Shaw, Associate in General Studies, Associate in Arts; Kaitlynn K. Stanley, Associate in Science; Andrew T. Sykes, Associate in Science; Alem A. Taye, , Certificate of Proficiency-Auto Perform., Access. & Elec, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Melanie K. Tillerson, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Terrance W. Toth, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Ericca L. Wasser, Associate Degree Nursing;

ELSAH

Kyle J. Berry, Associate in Science; Kristen M. Drainer, Associate in Science; Janice D. Richardson, Associate in Applied Science -Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Elizabeth M. Sellitto, Associate Degree Nursing;

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

Jessica E. Blair, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Shane C. Rossy, Associate in Applied Science-Architectural Technology;

FIDELITY

Brittanee M. Buchanan, Associate in Science;

FIELDON

Audrey R. Chapman, Associate Degree Nursing; Heather M. Goetten, Associate in Science; Brittany L. Malley, Associate in Science;

GILLESPIE

Dylan T. Heaps, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Lisa M. Reid, Associate Degree Nursing; Adam W. Schmidt, Associate in Engineering Science; Adam W. Schmidt, Associate in Science;

GLEN CARBON

Grant O. Agne, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Patrick R. Bone, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Rebekah N. Cavalier, Certificate of Proficiency-Child Development; Amy J. Crabtree, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Andrea Demoulin, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tamara R. Foster-Kerr, Associate in Science; Darius J. Jackson, Associate in Science; Virgil L. Lockett, Certificate of Proficiency-Radio Broadcasting; Nathan R. McKinney, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; John H. Soos, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice;

GODFREY

Amy C. Ball, Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Deanna L. Ballard, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jordan T. Bodenbach, Associate in Science; Sarah E. Bridges, Associate in Science;

Jenifer Buel, Associate in Science; Doug Dankenbring, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science; Katelyn E. Dreith, Associate in Science; Jessica L. Droste, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; John T. Farmer, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Leah R. Fields, Associate in Fine Arts-Art; Amanda J. Franklin, Associate in Science; Brandon K. Frantz, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Rebecca L. Griffon, Associate in Science; Aaron D. Harper, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Heather N. Henderson, Associate in Science; Leah C. Hentrich, Associate in Science; Eric T. Hicks, Associate in Science; Elizabeth A. Hoffman, Associate in Arts; Jean N. Knox, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Tanner J. McGibany, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Patrick E. McGrath, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Matthew R. McLagan, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Bryan J. Morse, Certificate of Proficiency- Paramedicine, Associate in Applied Science-Fire Science ; Krystal L. Owens, Associate in Science; John A. Pearson, Certificate of Proficiency-Welding Technology; Milos Petrovic, Associate in Science; Maria F. Rodriguez, Associate in Science; Cheyenne D. Rogier, Associate in Arts; Catherine R. Staton, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Tyrone L. Stevenson, Certificate of Proficiency-PC Servicing, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Cody K. Stilwell, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Stephanie A. Stiverson, Associate in Science; Emily L. Weaver, Certificate of Proficiency -Dental Assisting; Molly Wickenhauser, Associate in Science; Thomas M. Wills Certificate of Proficiency -Fire Science; Amy M. Wooten, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Nicholas J. Zankl, II, Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts-Music Education, Associate in Fine Arts - Music Performance;

GOLDEN EAGLE

Kaitlin J. Vogel, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

GRAFTON

Tami R. Asbridge, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Thomas L. Proffitt, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Jacqueline M. Schnettgoecke, Associate in Arts; Sara K. Vest, Associate in Applied Science-Office Assistant – Medical;

GRANITE CITY--

Salvador Barragan, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Scott D. Bremer, Associate in Applied Science-Accounting; Billy L. Kuehnel, Certificate of Proficiency-Process Operations Technology; Samantha L. Zarlingo, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

GREENFIELD

April Dowland, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Laverne E. Hufford Certificate of Proficiency, Associate in Applied Science -Criminal Justice; Larry W. Jacoby, Certificate of Completion-Management - Human Resources;

HARTFORD

Joshua A. Barker, Associate in Arts; Steven R. Campbell, Associate in Science; Rachael M. Lyles, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Amanda R. Mengelkamp, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Stuart J. Schiber, Certificate of Proficiency-Paramedicine; Jacob W. Shaw, Associate in Science; Sarah E. Staton, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Katherine M. Strickland, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

HIGHLAND

Tyler Gaffner, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Bryan Phelps, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology;

JERSEYVILLE

Emily D. Baalman, Associate in Science; Jenna C. Bechtold, Associate in Science; Justin E. Bland, Associate in Applied Science-Exercise Science; Shelby L. Booth, Associate in General Studies, Associate in Science; Jody Bryant Certificate of Proficiency -Dental Assisting; Daniel T. Clendenen, Associate in Engineering; Brock R. Crutchfield, Associate in Arts; Bridget R. Fitzgibbons, Associate in Science; Amanda C. Hanna, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; David G. Herring, Associate in General Studies; Patricia M. Hogan, Associate in Science; Blake Imming, Associate in Science; Brayden C. Morris, Associate in Science; Elizabeth H. Ringhausen, Associate in Science; Misti K. Russell, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations – Petroleum; Misti K. Russell, Certificate of Proficiency-Process Operations Technology; Whitley P. Sauerwein, Associate in Arts; Nina A. Schleeper, Associate in Arts; Nicole R. Schofield, Associate in Science; Kendra D. Sibley, Associate in Science; Jennifer M. Stone, Associate in Science; Amanda K. Strotheide, Associate in Science; Maria L. Thurston, Associate in Science; Emily P. Watkins, Associate in Science; McKenzie R. Youngblood, Associate in Science;

KANE

Lauren E. Johnson, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Graphics; Sarah M. Maag, Associate in Arts;

LITCHFIELD

Lindsay M. Helgen, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Caitlyn J. Street, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

LIVINGSTON

Olivia L. Shemwell, Associate in Science;

MADISON

Thomas A. Obremski, Associate in Applied Science-Architectural Technology;

MARYVILLE

Sierra J. Van Tine, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

MEDORA

Leah Burjes, Certificate of Proficiency- Criminal Justice; James D. Lenington, Certificate of Proficiency- Auto Perform., Access. & Elec;

MORO

Lucas S. Belleville, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations – Petroleum, Certificate of Proficiency-Process Operations Technology; Patrick W. Boswell, Associate in Engineering Science; Amanda M. Clark, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Cassie J. Gruen, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

MOUNT OLIVE

Mindy M. Wesbrook-Courtney, Associate in Science;

PIASA

Kairegan Johnson, Associate in Science;

PLAINVIEW

Jennifer D. Turner, Certificate of Completion-Structural Welding, Certificate of Proficiency-Welding Technology;

PLEASANT HILL

Glen E. Fester, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice;

ROODHOUSE

Todd A. Chapman, Associate in Science;

ROXANA

Mandi L. Brannon, Associate in Applied Science-Computer Ntwrk Security & Adm; Kelley E. Pirtle, Certificate of Proficiency-Paralegal; Jacob Quade, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice; Andrea Schaaf, Certificate of Proficiency-Associate in Applied Science Criminal Justice; Ethan C. Wright, Associate in Science;

SOUTH ROXANA

Chelsea M. Bruner, Associate in Applied Science-Criminal Justice; Charlotte L. Lane, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

STAUNTON

Chris A. Cozart, Associate in Science; Lisa A. Devries, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Sunnie Hilterbrand, Associate in Arts; Kaitlyn P. Jensen, Associate in Science; Debra Kraner, Associate in Science; Spencer L. Laughlin, Certificate of Proficiency-Welding Technology; Krystal K. Marra, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Austin A. Richards, Associate in Applied Science-Drafting/CAD Technology; Holly M. Royer, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

TROY

Erika L. Pritchard, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting; Hannah M. Ralston, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

WITT

Savannah M. Petray, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

WOOD RIVER

Cole W. Bavery, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Jordan N. Bruns, Associate in Science; Bryan D. Buck, Associate in Science; Brianna M. Curvey, Associate in Arts; Kassandra L. Evans, Associate in Science; Samantha L. Flannery, Associate in Science; Briana T. Folmnsbee, Associate in Science; Nicholas P. Gurley, Certificate of Completion-Production/Fabrication Welding, Certificate of Proficiency-Welding Technology; Allison M. Lee, Associate in Science; Tricia L. Lewis, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Megan A. McCann, Associate in Arts; Jami F. McGee, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Brandon R. Palen, Associate in Science; Dustin R. Potter, Associate in Applied Science-Automotive Technology; Allison L. Scott, Associate in General Studies; Angela M. Springman, Associate in Science; Katelyn E. Turner, Associate in Science; Curtis J. Twichell, Associate in Science; Larry C. Woodson, Associate in Applied Science-Process Operations – Petroleum, Certificate of Proficiency-Process Operations Technology;

Kimbra D. Wyatt, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Rita C. Yates, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

WORDEN

Teresa A. Hellmann Spitze, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing; Magdelina M. Jones, Associate in Applied Science-Paralegal; Cory A. Luttrell, Associate in Science; Carrie M. Randick, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

MISSOURI

FORISSANT, MO

Rhonda S. Fox, Associate in Arts; Jordan A. Pratte, Associate in Science;

ST. LOUIS, MO

Nyasha Matambanadzo, Associate in Applied Science-Associate Degree Nursing;

O’FALLON, MO

Morgan R. Schulte, Associate in Science;

ST. PETERS, MO

Alyssa M. Meador, Associate in Science;

PARK HILLS, MO

Briley D. Merritt, Certificate of Proficiency-Dental Assisting;

OUT OF STATE

NEWARK, NJ

Davi S. Austin, Associate in Arts;

OWASSO, OK

Austin S. Pittman, Certificate of Proficiency-Criminal Justice

