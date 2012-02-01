Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Diversity Council is announcing its spring calendar, which includes a variety of programming that is free and open to the public.

The Diversity Council, which originated in 2006, was named a best practice by the Illinois Board of Higher Education in 2007. The council’s goals are to:

• Promote cross-cultural understanding and communications.

• Broaden and expand opportunities for positive constructive and instructive diversity experiences on campus.

• Increase awareness and enhance understanding of the meaning and importance of diversity in today’s world.

• Promote an atmosphere of tolerance that respects differences and encourages inclusiveness.

The spring calendar includes all events listed below and all events held in conjunction with Black History Month in February. Visit www.lc.edu and search keyword “Black History Month” for those event listings.

Monday, Feb. 13 – “Everyday Use” film

Showing at 1:30 p.m. in Trimpe Room 156, this film is an adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1973 short story taking viewers on a journey about a wayward daughter who returns to her rural Georgia roots, but is unable to sustain a connection with her sharecropper family because she has the notion that her roots are strictly African. Family quilts are at the heart of this story.

Wednesday, March 7 – “100 Years of Women in Aviation”

This presentation, at noon in the Ringhausen Music Building, will bring to light the history of women in aviation in honor of Women’s History Month.

Wednesday, March 21 –“Meek's Cutoff” film

Showing at noon in Trimpe Room 156, this film takes viewers through the trials and tribulations settlers faced as they traveled through the Oregon desert in 1845, and is in conjunction with Women’s History Month activities.



Thursday, March 22 — Video making and Digital Photography Showcase

At 11:30 am. in Reid Memorial Library, Lewis and Clark’s College for Life students and their instructor Krista Clayton will showcase video clips and digital photographs they have developed.

Tuesday, April 17 — Religion of Islam and Culture of Muslims

At 11 a.m. in Reid Memorial Library, guest speaker Aftab Ahmad will cover the basic beliefs and practices of Islam and Muslims. Discussion of the history of the faith, the scripture and prophet hood will be introduced. Ahmad, a native of Bangladesh, has been in the U.S. for nearly 30 years and is a certified speaker on the religion of Islam and the culture of American Muslims and Arab Americans. Since 9-11, Ahmad has delivered talks to well over 300 groups ranging from schools, universities, professionals, retirees and other social groups. He volunteers as a presenter for the Islamic Speakers Bureau and the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. Ahmad also is certified by the U.S. Dept. of Justice to present talks on Islam and Muslims to all law enforcement agencies inclusive of FBI, local, county and state police, TSA and other federal agencies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Boston University and a master’s in Business Administration from Suffolk University.

Thursday, April 19 – “Earth Day” film

A film will be shown to celebrate Earth Day at 11 a.m. in the Olin Science building, Room 115.

Thursday, April 26— Afriky Lolo

Back by popular demand, Afriky Lolo will bring African dance to the community in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel at 12:30. Through teaching and performance the group brings a rich understanding of African heritage and experience as well as the joy and power of dance. Founder Diadie Bathily is a master dancer from the Cote d’Ivoire, West Africa. The performance will reflect the rich culture of West Africa, and enhanced by traditional costumes.

For more information on Diversity Council events, contact Ann Davidson at (618) 468-4657.

