Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Diversity Council is announcing its calendar, which includes a variety of programming that is free and open to the public.

The Diversity Council, which originated in 2006, was named a best practice by the Illinois Board of Higher Education in 2007. The council’s goals are to:

• Promote cross-cultural understanding and communications.

• Broaden and expand opportunities for positive constructive and instructive diversity experiences on campus.

• Increase awareness and enhance understanding of the meaning and importance of diversity in today’s world.

• Promote an atmosphere of tolerance that respects differences and encourages inclusiveness.

The fall calendar includes the following events:

Thursday, Sept. 29 | “Banned Books” | 11 a.m. in Reid Memorial Library, Praise Angel Room

Banned Book Week, Sept. 24- Oct. 1, is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read and the importance of the First Amendment. Held during the last week of September, Banned Books Week highlights the benefits of free and open access to information while drawing attention to the harms of censorship by spotlighting actual or attempted banning of books across the United States (ALA 2010). This presentation will be given by Liz Burns. For more information, please visit the American Library Association, www.ala.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 | “Dance Theater of Harlem” | 7 p.m. in Hatheway Hall

Dance Theatre of Harlem is a ballet company and school of the allied arts founded in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook. Its mission is to be an organization that is artistic, educational and socially aware. The guiding philosophy of the organization is to use the arts to ignite the mind. For more information, visit www.dancetheatreofharlem.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 | “Day of the Dead” Altar Workshop (Día de los Muertos) | 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in Reid Hall, above Underground Connection

Today, this holiday focuses on family and friends praying for and remembering friends and family members who have died, but the holiday can be traced back to indigenous cultures such as the Aztecs. In Mexico, it is a holiday in connection with the Catholic All Saints Day and All Souls Day. Michael Quintero, associate professor at Saint Louis Community College Florissant

Valley will construct a Day of the Dead altar and be available to answer questions regarding the holiday. All are invited to make mementos to deceased loved ones to decorate the altar. Sugar skulls, candles, papel picado (cut paper) decorations and flowers will embellish the altar as well. Quintero was born in Okinawa, Japan and grew up in South Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Corpus Christi State University and his masters in fine arts from University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His sculptures and installations are informed by animism, Buddhism, existentialism, Mesoamerican art and architecture and eco-feminism.

Nov. 12-20 | National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Campus Food Drive |Godfrey campus

It is hard for some to imagine not knowing where their next meal might come from but it is a very real concern for many individuals and families in communities across the nation. During this week students on campus will be collecting non-perishable food at several donation sites across the campus.

