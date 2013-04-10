GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College music students and faculty will perform alongside community musicians during “A Night Out at the Riverbender.com Community Center” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 in the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 West 3rd Street in Alton.

Guests will be encouraged to socialize during the event. Table seating and a full-service cash bar will be available, and admission is free.

“The atmosphere of the evening will be very relaxed,” said L&C Associate Professor of Music Peter Hussey. “Guests will enjoy conversations with friends and family while exploring the community center’s various nooks, crannies and architecture.”

Hussey will provide percussion and lead vocals on many of the songs throughout the evening, and the L&C Wind ODDsemble, Hussey’s brainchild, will explore a variety of musical styles and custom arrangements through a mixed ensemble of winds, strings and percussion.

A variety of other performers will also bring their musical talents to the event, including Bud Shultz and the You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band, acoustic folk musician Ken Martin, saxophonist Waylon Schroeder and Maddie Northway.

The multitalented Louis Michael, also coordinator and associate professor in L&C’s Music Department, will entertain guests on piano and guitar while playing and singing jazz standards, including tunes by Steely Dan.

Article continues after sponsor message

L&C faculty member and award-winning musician Doug Byrkit will perform vocals, guitar and bass. Associate professor Teresa Crane will impress guests with her astounding piano playing and vocals.

Bob Hamilton will sing and play trumpet and flugelhorn. Actor, songwriter and singer Scott Brady will entertain guests with everything from original music to covers of well-known and obscure music from the past 40 years.

Heather Humphrey, a member of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, will play everything from classical to Broadway, to pop and everything in between.

Dixie Dudes, a Riverbend tradition, will perform a wide variety of styles with a wide assortment of instruments and performers.

The contemporary Christian group Grace Street will also perform at the event. The band has recorded and performed at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville and other various St. Louis venues.

Nationally acclaimed vocalist/guitarist Aaron Kellim, one half of the award-winning duo Audri & Aaron, will also entertain guests during the Night Out.

For the complete spring 2013 L&C Music Calendar or for more information, visit www.lc.edu/music or call the Music Department office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: