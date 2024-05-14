GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College alumna Shannon White, an occupational therapy assistant (OTA) graduate, received the Roster of Honor award from the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) in March 2024.

The Roster of Honor is the highest honor an OTA can receive from the AOTA. It recognizes OTAs who, through their knowledge, expertise, leadership, advocacy, and guidance, have significantly contributed to the profession with a measured impact on consumers of occupational therapy services and/or American Occupational Therapy Association members.

Less than 100 OTAs have received this award since it was created in 1979.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized by my peers and to be included in the group of other Roster of Honor recipients,” White said.

White has been making waves in the industry with her innovative approaches and dedication to helping her clients achieve their goals.

Her story is a testament to the quality education and training L&C provides to its students and serves as an inspiration to others pursuing a career in healthcare.

White said she loves that OT has allowed her to work in various professional settings throughout her career. She’s worked in hospitals, clinics, rehab centers, K-12 education, post-secondary education, and non-profit organizations. White said her most significant accomplishment as an OTA was obtaining her current position as a program manager at the American Occupational Therapy Association.

While in the Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) program at L&C, White gained a solid foundation to advance her career as an OTA. Her words of wisdom to prospective students are to recognize and be open to new opportunities both big and small. White said to be curious, keep learning, make connections and stay in touch with those you meet.

Learn more about the Occupational Therapy Assistant program at https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/occupational-therapy-assistant.html

