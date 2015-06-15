GODFREY – L&C Alumna Charis Hoffman, of Highland, was nominated this spring for St. Louis Magazine’s Excellence in Nursing awards.

Hoffman was one of 61 finalists selected in 16 different categories in the nursing industry. She was nominated in the oncology category. Hoffman has been working with patients at Siteman Canter Center for more than 10 years. She discovered her passion for oncology nursing during her time at L&C.

“During my education at L&C, my father-in-law passed away from lung cancer,” Hoffman said. “It was that moment and my last eight weeks of clinical on an oncology floor that made me decide on oncology nursing.”

For Hoffman, the nomination was a surprise.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a huge accomplishment and honor,” she said. “To be nominated for something that I enjoy doing on a daily basis was an honor. It made me feel like what I do makes a difference. I cannot imagine doing any other field of nursing.”

After becoming a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in 1999 and receiving her associate degree in Nursing from L&C in 2000, Hoffman went on to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2014. She also is an Oncology Certified Nurse.

On top of being an Excellence in Nursing nominee, she was also awarded an LPN Award from L&C in 2001. She is also a volunteer camp nurse at Camp Lions of Illinois for the Blind and Deaf.

“All three of my children, being hard of hearing, had been going to the Lions Camp for the deaf/blind for several years,” Hoffman said. “The first year that my youngest son went camp was after he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. I saw an opportunity at this point to volunteer my services and know my son was safe. I wanted to give back like the Lions Club does.”

More like this: