Lewis and Clark’s AIM program allows working adults to complete an associate degree in Accounting or Management in a flexible and accelerated evening schedule over the course of only three years.

“In a traditional program, a student would only be able to take one class in an evening session.

With only one class per week, it could take seven years to complete a degree,” said Business

Coordinator Doug Schneiderheinze. “With the AIM cohort, you start the one night program,

with two classes per night, and complete your degree in three years. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3.”

A cohort is limited to 22 students, who stay together for the duration of the program. Course

content is covered at an accelerated pace in a web-blended environment, which means that

some of the work is done online using Blackboard, and class sessions are spent on group

discussions, projects and simulations.

This kind of flexibility makes the program ideal for working adults like Kevin Landuyt, of Alton,

who currently works in sales at Frito-Lay and is studying business management in the AIM

program at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“This program is perfect for working adults hoping to obtain or finish their degree,” Landuyt

said. “I am returning to college in order to continue to advance within my company and to stay

competitive in the business world. L&C is convenient and close to home. I can take two classes

while attending only one night per week while still working full time. The class sizes are small

and the information is relevant to my current position in sales.”

Students in the program get more than a degree – they also build professional relationships that

can last a lifetime, Schneiderheinze said.

“AIM students learn in three ways – they learn from the text and other resources provided in

class, they learn from the instructor and his or her experience, and they learn from each other by

sharing experiences,” he said. “Additionally, students in the cohort get to know each other and

form friendships, a networking opportunity that can be used to help each other through the

program and in the business world long after graduation.”

The AIM program requires special admission. Students must be 19 years or older, have at least

one full year of work experience, have access to a computer with the Microsoft Office suite, have

access to the internet and must meet certain academic requirements to be eligible to enroll.

Those interested should contact Margie Sinclair-Parish at (618) 468-4512 or msincpar@lc.edu.

