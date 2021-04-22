L&C Adult Education Thanks Tutors With Lunch Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Members of Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education Department served boxed lunches to their volunteer tutors on Saturday, April 17, 2021, as thanks for their work in the program. The drive-through lunch was stationed outside of Wade Hall on the Godfrey campus as a substitute for the annual Tutor Appreciation Brunch due do COVID-19. More than 20 tutors were served. For more information on volunteering, visit www.lc.edu/Project_READ_Tutoring. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip