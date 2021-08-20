GODFREY – The Office of Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White has announced that Lewis and Clark Community College has been awarded an Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant in the amount of $64,896.

“I am proud that thousands of Illinois adults have the ability to increase their reading, writing, math or English-language skills through literacy programs,” White said in announcing the award. “These grants have a positive impact on the lives of recipients in areas such as citizenship, community participation, family life and work life.”

The grant will help fund L&C’s Project Read, which is headquartered on L&C Godfrey campus. The program, which offers adult education programs in basic reading, math and English language skills, is also made possible by a team of local volunteer tutors.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re so proud to have the continued support of Mr. White and the State of Illinois,” said L&C Adult Education Community Services Coordinator Sheila Vaughn. “This is such an important and valuable program in improving lives within our community. We couldn’t do what we do without their support, as well as the support of our dedicated volunteer tutors.”

Secretary White’s State Librarian Office also recently recognized L&C’s Project Read Program by honoring volunteer tutor Lee Beneze with a 2021 Spotlight on Service Award. He is one of only 10 awardees statewide.

For more information on Project READ, visit www.lc.edu/Project_Read_Tutoring or contact L&C Adult Education Community Services Coordinator Sheila Vaughn at svaughn@lc.edu.

More like this: