BELLEVILLE – Senior guard Lawrence Brazil III scored 12 points to help lead Belleville West to a 59-29 win over Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night at the Maroons’ gym.

West jumped out on a 12-0 run after conceding an early three from the Tigers, going on to a 17-9 first quarter lead and went on from there to get their 20th win of the season against only one loss.

“In practice, we decided who we wanted to guard, and play defense,” Brazil said following the game, “and coach (Joe Muniz) stressed defense this week, because we knew Edwardsville was going to try to have a stall game. In defense, we participated hard, we practiced hard, and on the defensive side, we got it done tonight.”

Brazil also thought there was a big difference between this game and when the Maroons first played the Tigers back in December.

“We were at home,” Brazil said. “Our friends were with us, everybody was cheering us on, and we competed. We competed every play, and we wanted it more than they did, I think.”

West is enjoying another great season, with their only defeat coming last week in the Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Mo. Brazil thinks his play has improved from last season to this.

“I think I’m playing really well right now,” Brazil said. “I’m attacking the basket, I’m being more aggressive, I’m stronger, I’m communicating, I’m talking with my teammates. Last year, I was OK, but this year, I think I’m really better than I was last year.”

The IHSA postseason is coming soon, and Brazil and his teammates are gearing up to defend their Class 4A championship.

“Well obviously, these games right now are big for us,” Brazil said, “but all we care about is March Madness. It’s the most important thing for us, and that’s what we practice for every day, is to get to March and get to the last game.”

The excitement of the Maroons winning the championship last season is still there, and Brazil is hoping for a repeat.

“Yep, everybody was excited for us,” Brazil said. “The coaches, the fans and our friends and family were, and I hope we can do it again this year.”

And as far as this year, Brazil has one thing in mind.

“Twenty and one, I want to keep it going every day,” Brazil said with a smile.

