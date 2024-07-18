Legislators and the Illinois attorney general all provided statements on the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

State Senator Erica Harriss has released this statement:

“I'm proud of our amazing law enforcement and will continue to be thinking of President Trump, his family and the victims," she said.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a statement following a shooting that took place at a political rally held by former President Donald Trump.

“There should be no tolerance for political violence and the type of rhetoric that incites it. No one should politicize this tragedy by pointing a finger of blame.

“I commend the men and women of the United States Secret Service for their heroic swift response. This tragedy should be a reminder that we should work continuously to prevent acts of targeted violence. I am grateful to have had an ongoing partnership over the past few years with the U.S. Secretary Service and their National Threat Assessment Center aimed toward training members of the public on how to contribute to preventing acts of targeted violence in schools, houses of worship and other public gatherings.”

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today issued the following statement after President Trump was attacked at a rally in Bulter, Pennsylvania.

"Tracy and I are shocked by the news of the attack on President Trump in Pennsylvania," said Bost. "We have been praying for the President."

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said Congress needs to ask tough questions.

“How could the official counter-sniper team have executed this man so quickly? He was in their line of sight and they were able to respond so quickly. And yet, not identify him in advance before he fired these rounds. These are fundamental questions I’ve asked myself and I’ve asked them. They don’t have the answers yet."

