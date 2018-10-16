ALTON - Alton Police and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office have confirmed they are working on an investigation in the 200 block of West Delmar where Alton meets Godfrey Tuesday afternoon. Sources near the site said a realtor was shot and killed while showing a home in the area. They said one person is currently in police custody.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

These details have not been confirmed at this time, but a call to Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said more details would be released around 2 p.m.

Riverbender.com will provide details as soon as they are officially available.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Feb 14, 2024 - ‘What Is Your Solution?’: Resident Raises Concerns About Alton Public Camping Ban

Jan 29, 2024 - Edwardsville Man Charged With Pointing Gun Towards Alton Police, Other Weapon Charges

Jan 2, 2024 - Alton Police Chief Provides More Details About New Year's Day Blaze

Feb 12, 2024 - Alton Police To Receive $200,000 In ARPA Funds For “Homeless Services”

Feb 12, 2024 - Strangulation, Spitting On Officers Result In Madison County Battery Charges

 