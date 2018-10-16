ALTON - Alton Police and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office have confirmed they are working on an investigation in the 200 block of West Delmar where Alton meets Godfrey Tuesday afternoon. Sources near the site said a realtor was shot and killed while showing a home in the area. They said one person is currently in police custody.

These details have not been confirmed at this time, but a call to Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said more details would be released around 2 p.m.

Riverbender.com will provide details as soon as they are officially available.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

