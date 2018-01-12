EDWARDSVILLE - There appears to be a serial bank robbery suspect on the loose and law enforcement has joined together to work to arrest the person.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Alton, Wood River, East Alton, and Edwardsville Police Departments are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the suspect(s) in a series of bank robberies in the metro east. The suspect in each of the robberies is of the same general build and description which is as follows:

Black Male

Mid 20’s to Mid 30’s

Small Thin Build

5’4” to 5’8” tall

150 to 180 pounds

Goatee Style Facial Hair

The suspect has been linked back to a possible vehicle in three of the robberies. Individuals having information related to any of the robberies are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

If you have information related to any of the robberies and you’re interested in a reward Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the felony arrest of the suspect(s), if the tip is called into Crimestoppers.

The following is a brief summary of each robbery as well as a photograph of the suspect, as captured by the banks surveillance system during the robbery.

November 29, 2017, at approximately 2:46 p.m.

US Bank, 1520 Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois

Possible suspect vehicle was described as a Dark in color 2005 to 2010 Chrysler 300, with a mesh grill and aftermarket chrome wheels.

December 20, 2017, at approximately 10:14 a.m.

Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois

December 22, 2017, at approximately 9:55 a.m.

Regions Bank, 347 W. Main Street, East Alton, Illinois

Possible suspect vehicle: dirty brown Chrysler 300, dark tented windows with possible Missouri registration.

January 2, 2018, at approximately 9:19 a.m.

US Bank, 1301 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River, Illinois

Suspect was wearing a yellow surgical type mask in this incident.

Possible suspect vehicle described as a Red 1999 to 2005 Volkswagen Jetta having dark tented windows with a possible Illinois Temporary Registration. Vehicle has a unique red in color front grill.

January 10, 2018, at approximately 11:38 a.m.

1st Mid America Credit Union, 1702 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Illinois

Suspect was wearing a blue in color sling, with his hand wrapped in a bandage or cast

