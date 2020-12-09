HARTFORD - Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on a man in Hartford who barricaded himself armed in a camper Wednesday evening. The suspect surrendered to the police at around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The standoff happened at the campground off Illinois Route 3 next to the confluence tower.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene and tried to convince the man to come out peacefully. The initial scanner call to law enforcement was about a domestic situation.

Hartford Police, Wood River Police, East Alton Police, and Alton Police, Granite City, Roxana Police Department, and South Roxana were all on hand.

