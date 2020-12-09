Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

HARTFORD - Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on a man in Hartford who barricaded himself armed in a camper Wednesday evening. The suspect surrendered to the police at around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Article continues after sponsor message

The standoff happened at the campground off Illinois Route 3 next to the confluence tower.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene and tried to convince the man to come out peacefully. The initial scanner call to law enforcement was about a domestic situation.

Hartford Police, Wood River Police, East Alton Police, and Alton Police, Granite City, Roxana Police Department, and South Roxana were all on hand.

More like this:

2 days ago - ISP Reviews More Than 3,000 Enhanced Background Checks For Those Under 21 As Far As Safer Communities Act

Sep 7, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Make 5 DUI Arrests Over Labor Day Enforcement Period

3 days ago - Rep. Elik Files Bill To Protect Private Information Of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

Sep 8, 2023 - New Option For Prior Law Enforcement Officers For ISP

4 days ago - Local, State, and Federal Agencies Wrap Up Emergency Response To Anhydrous Amonia Leak

 