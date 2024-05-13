GODFREY - Two suspects are in police custody after a purse theft and a vehicle pursuit in the Godfrey-Alton area on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

This was the preliminary account for Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido: "On Sunday, May 12th, around 3 p.m., a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy investigated a theft of a purse that occurred at Schnucks, located in the 2700 block of Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a customer had her purse stolen, which contained her car keys. After the purse was discovered to have been stolen, it was also discovered that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot.

"Shortly after sharing this information with area law enforcement, Alton Police Officers located this stolen vehicle in Alton, and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued. The vehicle pursuit ended near Homer Adams Pkwy. and Godfrey Road, at which time two suspects fled on foot. Madison County Sheriff's Deputies arrived and assisted the Alton Police Department with the foot pursuit of the two suspects.

"Following the foot pursuit, the two suspects were apprehended in the 3000 block of Godfrey Road."

Chief Deputy Sheriff Pulido said the two suspects were determined to be juveniles. Criminal charges are being sought.

