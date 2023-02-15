ALTON - At 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted several law enforcement agencies with attempting to locate a black passenger vehicle that was reportedly shooting at another vehicle, while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3, in the area of Hartford.

Area law enforcement agencies were initially unable to locate the suspect and the vehicle but continued searching the area. There were no reported injuries during this incident.

At approximately 9:26 p.m., Madison County deputies responded to the Budget Motel, located in the 3200 block of West Chain of Rocks Road, regarding an armed robbery that just occurred. Preliminary investigation revealed that a victim was robbed at gunpoint and struck in the face several times. The suspect had fled the scene prior to the arrival of Madison County deputies. This victim did sustain injuries but declined medical attention while on scene.

As this investigation progressed, it was also revealed that the suspect in this armed robbery was also the suspect who had been shooting at a vehicle earlier on Route 3.

Quick investigative work by Madison County Deputies identified the suspect vehicle and a possible suspect.

A short time later, a Madison County Deputy located the suspect vehicle parked in front of a house located in the 2800 block of Circle Drive, Alton. Several other deputies began responding, but during that time, assistance was requested from the Alton Police Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies to help establish a perimeter around the house.

Deputies, Alton Police officers, as well as officers from the surrounding area began communicating with the occupants of that residence. The suspect later exited the residence and was detained without further incident. Additional evidence was later located and the suspect was later transported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Both investigations are still ongoing and the information obtained during this investigation will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office at a later time.

"We are thankful for the collaboration from the area law enforcement agencies that assisted," Madison County Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido said. "This is another example of how our area law enforcement frequently assists each other, without hesitation. I am proud and thankful for the quick work demonstrated by our deputies as well as the surrounding law enforcement agencies."

While deputies were investigating this armed robbery, a Madison County deputy was involved in a brief vehicle pursuit of a black passenger vehicle, along Illinois Route 3, that ended in the 5300 block of Godfrey Road.

The driver of that vehicle was later determined to be in crisis and was not involved in the armed robbery investigation. That driver was later provided crisis-related assistance at a nearby medical facility.

