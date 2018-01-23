EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School sprinter Porter LaVasseur struck again in a tough meet over the weekend against Glenwood.

LaVasseur won the race of the day on Saturday afternoon against Glenwood sprinter Kajetan Ciszek in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.36 compared to Ciszek’s 22.36. The 50 race was fast and highly contested. The Tigers’ Matt Mendez also blazed to a 23.98 in the 50 free for third.

LaVasseur also won 100-yard backstroke in 55.64 and was a member of the winning 200 medley and 200-yard relay teams.

Tigers’ head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten has described LaVasseur as “a great athlete” and meet after meet he continues to be a shining star for Edwardsville. LaVasseur appears solid in nearly every stroke and evident with his abilities in both freestyle and backstroke events.

Rhoten said he was pleased to walk away with a big win over Glenwood.

“We knew the meet was going to be close so we came in ready to swim fast,” Rhoten said. “The guys performed where they needed to and we were able to come away with a win.”

The Tigers received first places in the following events:

200-yard medley relay - Porter LaVasseur, McLain Oertle, Noah May and Logan Mills, 1:46.21

200-yard relay - Mills, Matthew Mendez, Oertle and Porter LaVasseur, 1:36.74.

100-yard backstroke - Porter LaVasseur, 55.64

100-yard breaststroke - Oertle, 1:08.86

50-yard freestyle - Porter LaVasseur, 22.36

100-yard butterfly - Logan Mills, 58.16

400-yard relay - Mendez, Noah Range, Graham Peterson and May, 3:48.42.

The Tigers will travel to Springfield for a five-team meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Springfield, Springfield Southeast, Olympia and Macomb.

