GODFREY - Country Financial's Jeff Lauritzen has been highly successful since his start in the insurance/financial industry and he recently was recognized with one of his most significant accomplishments yet - the September 2018 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month.

Lauritzen said he attempts to be considerate in understanding people's financial needs and desires. He said he is principled in advising people on how to reach their goals and always tries to employ a personal approach with each and every client.

Lauritzen said he uses his expertise to assist his clients in three areas:

Insurance: Auto, home, business and life.

Planning for the future: Retirement and investments.

Education funding.

Lauritzen said his philosophy is that to solve the big challenges of tomorrow, start with simple steps today. He added that this type of plan proves helpful to those who started planning their retirement early in life or started their retirement planning late in life (or not at all).

Jeff’s office is conveniently located at 3001 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. He encourages people to call for a consultation at (618) 466-2128.

Watch as Riverbend Growth Association Director of Member Services, Trish Holmes, and the Chair of RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee, Amy Schaake-Smith congratulates Jeff Lauritzen, Financial Representative for Country Financial on being named September 2018 Small Business of the Month.

SEE RIVERBENDER.COM VIDEO BELOW:



Country Financial - Jeff Lauritzen Contact Info



3001 Godfrey Road

Godfrey, IL 62035

618-466-2128

Jeff.Lauritzen@countryfinancial.com

