ALTON - Lauren Massey has emerged as a pivotal figure for her Alton Redbirds' girls tennis team, providing not only stellar performances on the court but also demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities.

Acting as a vocal leader, she stands out during practices and matches, according to her coach, Jesse Macias. This leadership has been described as a significant benefit to the team, emphasizing her commitment to putting the team first.

Lauren is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High.

Massey, alongside her doubles partner and sister, Grace, has had an impressive season so far. Despite initial reservations from their coach about the siblings playing together, the duo has proven to be a formidable team. They secured a second-place finish at the Andy Simpson Doubles Invite in the #2 doubles category and achieved fourth place at the Sacred Heart Griffin Invite in the #1 doubles category.

"She is playing really well this year," Coach Macias noted, highlighting Massey’s improvement in volleys and net play, which complements her already strong baseline game. The coach expressed confidence in her potential, stating, "She is going to have a big year for us."

Massey’s contributions both on and off the court are setting a high standard for her teammates. As the season progresses, her blend of skill and leadership is expected to continue driving the team’s success.

