EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Five hundred and eight incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2018-19 academic year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria. View scholarship details online.

Lauren Heinz, a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, has received two scholarships: Freshmen Honors Scholarship and the Out of State Scholarship.

UW-Eau Claire News Online

