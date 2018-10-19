EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Five hundred and eight incoming freshmen received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2018-19 academic year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria. View scholarship details online.

Lauren Heinz, a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, has received two scholarships: Freshmen Honors Scholarship and the Out of State Scholarship.

UW-Eau Claire News Online
Find UW-Eau Claire news online at www.uwec.edu/news. You'll find recent and archived news releases, links to other campus news, upcoming events, news media resources and more.

