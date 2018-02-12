ALTON - This past Thursday was a significant day for Lauren Fischer.

She signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at the University Evansville where she’ll play soccer for the Purple Aces.

The ceremony took place in a hallway packed with students and teachers at Marquette Catholic that Fischer appreciated.

“[Marquette Catholic] is a very good place and fit for me. I really am thankful for the people who came out because it just shows they have continuing support. It’s awesome,” Fischer said. “I know that they all came out with support and love.”

That was only one-third of the things on her mind on Thursday.

During school, Fischer took a test in Bio, which was perhaps the worst part of her day. A couple of hours after the signing she played in the biggest game of her basketball career alongside her teammates as the Lady Explorers took on Piasa Southwestern.

Fischer scored six points to help Marquette win 34-24 and earned their first regional championship since 2012.

Evansville is a Division-One school that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference, which is a mid-major conference. That means Fischer will be playing with and against high caliber competition, which is her goal.

“It’s super cool. It’s going to be a big difference though. I’m going to have to work extremely hard, but I also think it’ll be good for me to learn more styles of soccer. I think it’ll be cool to see some of my old teammates playing at big universities too.”

One of the reasons why Fischer decided on Evansville is the fact that it’s a small university and similarities to Marquette. There are currently over 2,500 students on campus.

“I like how it’s a small university, and it kinda reminds me of Marquette. I’m going to know a lot of people, and I think I’ll have a good support system. It’ll be a good chance for me to learn more about myself.”

Fischer’s favorite athletic moments in high school was apart of the third-place finish in soccer that Marquette accomplished her sophomore year. For basketball, she’s currently living out her highest point of achievement and enjoyment, which could potentially get more prominent if the Lady Explorers keep advancing in the playoffs.

“My time at Marquette has been unbelievably phenomenal. I’ve had the most fun here. I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful for the coaches and teammates I have here.”

