ROXANA - The Civic Memorial Eagles volleyball team has rolled to a perfect 6-0 start under head coach Kristie Ochs. Ochs has the players unified and working in a seamless fashion as a team through the first six matches.

The Eagles defeated the Explorers in the semifinal 26-24, 25-17 in the semifinal played in the morning, then took the Roxana Volleyball Invitational final over the Trojans 25-12, 25-17 in the afternoon to take the championship at the event.

"The CM Eagles got off to an explosive start for the 2021 fall season in the Roxana Tournament," head coach Kristie Ochs said. "I was very happy to see us gel on the court and maintain our intensity and energy. We got big performances out of Lauren Dunlap and Maddie Brueckner this week, and they were both recognized as All-Tournament team picks!

"We knew we had to come out hot against Marquette, and thanks in part to our tough defense led by Middleton and Williams, we got that job done to get to the championship. The girls played strong in the championship, beating Auburn 25-11, 25-16."

The Eagles play at Columbia on Tuesday.

Here are Eagles inpidual game stats against Marquette and Auburn:

v Marquette, Civic Memorial won 26-24, 25-17

Blocks

Dunlap 3

Biciocchi 1

Picklesimer 1

Gehrs 1

Digs

Middleton 15

Dunlap 9

Reynolds 7

Brueckner 6

Williams 4

Gehrs 2

Biciocchi 1

Kills

Biciocchi 8

Dunlap 7

Reno 5

Gehrs 4

Middleton 1

Picklesimer 1

Aces

2 each: Middleton, Reynolds, Dunlap

1 Gehrs

Assists

Brueckner 23

Middleton 1

v Auburn, CM won 25-12, 25-17

Blocks

Dunlap 1

Gehrs 3

Reno 2

Digs

Middleton 12

Dunlap 2

Reynolds 2

Brueckner 1

Williams 9

Gehrs 1

Reno 2

Kills

Biciocchi 3

Dunlap 4

Reno 5

Gehrs 2

Picklesimer 1

Brueckner 2

Aces

1 Reynolds

2 Gehrs

Assists

Brueckner 15

Middleton 1

