Christopher Halemeyer

HARDIN - At 10 p.m. on May 30, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a disturbance on Martin's Landing Road in Golden Eagle, Calhoun County, Illinois. Responding swiftly, deputies arrived at the scene and commenced an investigation into the reported incident.

The investigation led to the apprehension of Christopher Halemeyer, 41, of Brussels, Illinois. Halemeyer was subsequently arrested on charges of intimidation and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disturbance.

Authorities emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

