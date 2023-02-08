Couples names: Latavia Jo & Tianna

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: August 7, 2020

What makes your relationship special? Latavia Jo & Tianna met in August 2020 through a mutual friend and began dating on December 21, 2021. Their relationship is really special because Tianna had been single for over four years before “finding” Latavia Jo and continued to wait for her to become single. Tianna would often run into Latavia Jo downtown Alton and “knew they would one day become a couple”

Share a memory you have made together: Tianna and Latavia Jo have traveled a lot together over the last year visiting Chicago, IL twice, Arkansas, Memphis Tennessee, Nashville Tennessee, Las Vegas Nevada and Tulum.

