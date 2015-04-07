WEEKEND ROUNDUP

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 3, GREENFIELD 2: Carrollton scored three times in the top of the third and held on to upend Greenfield 3-2 Thursday.

Greenfield had scored twice in the first to take the lead, but the Hawks countered with the three in the third to take the win.

Jacob Smith was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored for the Hawks and Tyler Barnett was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Cole Brannan got the win for Carrollton.

FRIDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, MARQUETTE 0: A 46th-minute goal from Kacie Kinnikin sparked Belleville West's 3-0 win over Marquette at the Parkway College Showcase matches in Maryland Heights, Mo., Friday afternoon.

Kinnikin's took advantage of strong tailwinds to loft a shot over Explorer goalkeeper Jalin Stelzer into the back of the net.

Amelia Coyne and Sydnee Carroll also scored for the Maroons, who took their record to 4-0-2 on the season. The Explorers fell to 2-1.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 7, PITTSFIELD 5; HARDIN-CALHOUN 5, PITTSFIELD 4: Hardin-Calhoun got wins from Mitch Bick and Brandon Fraley as the Warriors swept a doubleheader from Pittsfield Saturday, Hardin taking 7-5 and 5-4 wins over the Saukees.

The Warriors jumped out to a 7-1 lead early in the opener and had to hold on to get the win. Bick was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Wes Klocke had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Bick went six innings on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits while fanning 13.

Fraley went 3-for-3 from the plate in the nightcap. Sam Barczewski got the save in both games.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 1; PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 3: Piasa Southwestern swept Jacksonville Routt on the road in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, stretching their winning streak to four after dropping their first three decisions.

Brennan Bazell led the Piasa Birds with a 3-for-4 game in the opener, while Jacob Ritzhaupt had two hits and two RBIs and Luke Golike added a pair of RBIs. Collin Baumgartner tossed six innings and fanned six for the win.

Blake Lawson went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs in the nightcap. Zach Seymour had three hits and Alex Baldwin had a home run for the Birds.

Lawson fanned nine in getting the win.

ROCK FALLS 6, JERSEY 0; ROCK FALLS 7, JERSEY 0: Jersey managed just four hits in two games as Rock Falls swept the Panthers Saturday.

The Panthers could only manage three hits in the opener. Crick Kimble took the loss, going 4.1 innings and giving up five runs (three earned) and five hits while striking out six.

Jacob Witt had the only hit in the nightcap; Michael Sheldon was charged with the loss, giving up seven runs (two earned) and seven hits.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE 4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2: Marquette scored three times in the top of the sixth to down Hardin-Calhoun 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

Meghan Schorman struck out 13 in getting the win for the Explorers and also went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Tess Eberlin was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI, Kalie Buecker was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Grace Frost was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Grace Baalman went the distance but was charged with the loss, striking out 17 but giving up four unearned runs and four hits. Baalman was also 1-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored. Becca Oswald was 1-for-3 with a RBI for the Warriors.

ROXANA 4, GRANITE CITY 3; ROXANA 9, GRANITE CITY 8: Roxana came up with a run in the bottom of the seventh in the opener, then held off Granite City in the nightcap to sweep the Warriors Saturday in Roxana.

Hannah Rexford led the Shells' attack in the opener, going 2-for-4 with a double and triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Elizabeth Rexford was 1-for-4 with a run scored, Cindy Scroggins was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Abby Palen was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Phoebe Booler was 1-for-2 with a double and RBI. Andrea Lawson threw five innings and gave up three runs and four hits while fanning three, Hannah Rexford got the win in relief, tossing two innings and striking out two.

Caitlyn Patrick was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors while Morgan Tanksley was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Allison Komray was 1-for-1 with a triple. Tanksley took the loss, striking out 11 while giving up six hits.

Hannah Rexford was 3-for-3 in the nightcap with three RBIs and a run scored, while Palen was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, Elizabeth Rexford was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Sam Sherer was 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI.

Brittany Morales was 3-for-5 with three runs scored for the Warriors while Kromray was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Patrick was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.

