GODFREY – Hope Animal Rescue is pleased to announce that its 3rd Annual Run for Rescue 5K and 1 Mile Mutt Strut is scheduled to take place on October 3, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. at Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, Illinois. Early bird registration cost just $25. Registrations must be received by September 1st for this rate to apply. You may register online at: active.com/godfrey-il/running/distance-running-races/run-for-rescue-5k-1-mile-mutt-strut-2015.

Hope Animal Rescues is a local not for profit dog rescue, that is committed to saving dogs from high kill animal controls throughout the metro-St. Louis area. In May, 2015, Hope took in a severely emaciated puppy with a broken femur and named him River. River was dumped on a rural country road in Madison County and left to fend for himself. River will most likely face an amputation of his rear leg once he is healthy enough to undergo surgery. It is anticipated that it will cost Hope over $3,400.00 to get River healthy again. We are running this year to give dogs like River hope and the life they deserve.

This year’s 5K course will begin by the baseball diamonds on the east side of Glazebrook Park. The course will follow the walking trail around the ball diamonds, next to Stamper Road, and down past the corn maze. This year’s route is an out-and-back course. The 1 mile walk will take participants around the baseball diamonds on the beautiful walking trail. Trophies will be awarded to the top three female and male overall runners, medals for the top three female and male runners in each age division, and each runner and walker will receive a participation medal. During the event, there will also be a bake sale, puppy kissing booth, T-Mo’s Tacos, and photograph. In addition, there will be a best-dressed dog contest, with prizes for the top three dogs. The Great Godfrey Maze will be open on the west side Glazebrook Park beginning at 11 a.m.

Registration from September 1st through October 2nd is $30. Day of registration is $35. Children 12 & under have a $15 registration fee. This is a dog friendly event, however, dogs in attendance must be spayed/neutered, with proof of current vaccinations, and leashed at all times. You may visit our Facebook page: facebook.com/RunForRescue5K for additional information or if you have any questions.

