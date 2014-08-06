Time is running out to register for the Jersey Junior Tri set for Saturday, August 16 at 9:00am is for children 5-12 years old. The event will take place in and around Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. Age groups will consist of 5-6, 7-8,

9-10 and 11-12. The distances will depend on the age group. The swim leg will be 25 yards for the two youngest groups/75 yards for the two oldest groups and will be held in Donor Pool. The bike leg will be 1 mile for the two youngest groups/2 miles for the two oldest groups and will take place on residential streets adjacent to Dolan Park. The run leg will be ½ mile for the two youngest groups/1 mile for the two oldest groups and will be on roads and fields in Dolan Park. The transition area will be in the parking lot in front of Donor Pool.

The fee is $25 per participant and registration closes Tuesday, August 12. The fee includes an event shirt, reusable bag loaded with goodies, participation medal, after race snacks and swimming, and a chance at attendance prizes. The event is open to all children, not just residents of Jersey County.

JPRD excited to add a new online registration option for the special event. There is a small convenience fee associated with the online registration option, so parents can still register in person or by mail with cash or check! Register online at https://www.signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Attached Photo:

Gabbie Tepen (#221) and Rose Ricklefs (#223) head to the finish-line during the 2nd Annual Jersey Junior Tri in 2013.

