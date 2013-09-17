Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is closing the registration for Girls Basketball on Friday, September 20. The league is open to girls currently in 1st through 6th grade. The league will run

November and December. Teams will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th. The registration fee is $30 per child and includes a game shirt. Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday nights, Saturday

mornings/afternoons and Sunday afternoons. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. Register now, because the deadline is this Friday, September 20.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618-498-222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

