Last chance to buy tickets, sales end April 24th!

Hosted by: 9-term Congressman John Shimkus (R) of the 15th District and our two newly elected Congressmen Rodney Davis (R) of the Thirteenth District and Twelfth District Bill Enyart, Jr. (D)

Monday, April 29, 2013 at 7:15 a.m., Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Well known and loved pitcher Andy Benes will speaker. Andy was a 1988 National Collegiate Pitcher of the year, 1988 United States Olympic Gold Medal Winner in Seoul, South Korea. He played for the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and St. Louis Cardinals. The Benes family resides in St. Louis and Andy continues to work with the St. Louis Cardinals.



For your convenience, you can order by phone using any major credit card. A table of 8 is only $160.00; individual tickets are $20.00 each. ($1.00 S&H per seat will be added for credit card orders).

Call 618-463-6850 For more information go to www.cbmcstl.com

We hope that you join us on Monday morning, April 29, 2013.

More like this: