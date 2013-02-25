Time is running out to register your child for t-ball or pitch-machine with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are coed and will be divided by the grade your child is entering in the fall school year: T-ball is K-1st and Pitch-machine is 2nd-3rd. Practices will start in April and games will run mid-May through beginning of July. All games will be played at Dolan Park, any week night and weekend. Schedule will usually include two games per week per team. The league's success depends on parents as coaches. Registration is $30/child and includes a game shirt and hat. Your child will need a glove and bat, which are not provided by the program. Hurry and

register, because the deadline is Friday, March 1!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

