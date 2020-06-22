WARRENTON, Mo. - Caden Laslie's three RBIs, good pitching from both James Stendeback and Tyler Robinson, and a five-run third inning were all that were needed as the Alton American Legion Post 126 junior team defeated Warrenton, Mo., 7-2 in a rain-shortened game Saturday afternoon at Warrenton.

The scheduled senior game between the two teams was rained out, with no make-up date announced.

It's the second win in the last three games for the junior Legionnaires, and the young team is starting to find its way.

"It was a good win," said Post 126 manager Doug Booten. "The juniors are starting to put things together, we had a couple of kids pitch well, and overall, we played really well. Things are starting to look up."

The juniors won with the style of baseball Booten loves to play: Little things adding up, putting pressure on the opposing defense, and the confidence level in the young team is starting to build up.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I do, I really do," Booten said. "We took advantage of our speed and stole some bases, got guys into scoring position, and were able to get them in. That's exactly how we're supposed to play."

Alton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, then added five more runs in the third to take a 7-0 lead before Warrenton countered with two in the bottom of the inning. Neither team were able to score more before the rains came in the fifth, washing out the remainder of the contest, but the game had become official, giving the junior Legionnaires the win.

Alton only had five hits in the game. but were also able to take advantage of four Warrenton errors to jump out to the win. Five players --- Seth Slayden, Luke Parmentier, Andrew Wieneke, Laslie and Robinson --- all had one hit apiece, but Laslie had the three RBIs in the game, while Wieneke drove home another run. Overall, the juniors stole seven bases and ended up stranding five in the game.

Stendeback and Robinson each pitched two innings, with Stendeback allowing only one hit while striking out two and walking only one,, while Robinson allowed four hits and two rune, but only one of them earned. Stendeback took the win for Alton.

The junior and senior Alton teams are now entering a busy phase of their schedules, starting with back-to-back junior-senior doubleheaders in west St. Louis County. Alton plays at Ballwin, Mo. on Wednesday, then are at Manchester, Mo. Thursday, with the teams playing doubleheaders next weekend at St. Peters, Mo., in St. Charles County. The junior team plays on Friday night, while the seniors have their twinbill on Saturday.

"We want to keep things going on the upswing," Booten said. "Starting next week, when hopefully we go to Phase Four (of the Restore Illinois reopening project during the COVID-19 pandemic), you'll see our schedule pick up like that. Plenty of games, and it's good for everyone."

More like this: