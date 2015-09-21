LaRocque Minors Review Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. With the minor league seasons now complete, it was the perfect opportunity to have the St. Louis Cardinals Director of Player Development, Gary LaRocque join St. Louis Baseball Weekly to review several of the top prospects performances in 2015. Article continues after sponsor message LaRocque spent two segments on the program, discussing players such as Aledmys Diaz, Jack Flaherty, Austin Gomber, Carson Kelly, Michael Ohlman, Luke Weaver, Patrick Wisdom, and many more… Print Version Submit a News Tip