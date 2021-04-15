EDWARDSVILLE – Conservative Republican lawman and business executive Jeff Larner of Edwardsville announced his campaign for Madison County Sheriff today.

“With record and unsustainable budget increases over the past four years totaling more than $2.3 million, Madison County needs a sheriff that understands not only how to keep our neighborhoods safe, but also how to administer the department,” Larner said. “State government continues to pass anti-police legislation, making it harder to find and retain officers. My combination of law enforcement and business experience will allow me to provide support for our deputies on the street and working in the jail while providing value for the $16 million annual department budget. Now is the time for bold and experienced leadership, and that's what I bring to the table."

Larner was born and raised in Granite City and is a Marine Corps veteran with more than 10 years’ service in law enforcement and 25 years of executive global security experience with two large multi-national organizations. He currently is Founder and CEO of a global security and risk consulting firm.

Larner said his deep experience in managing complex budgets, streamlining operations, and working with government at all levels sets him apart from other candidates. He also said he is a lifelong Republican and protector of citizens’ constitutional rights, especially the 2nd Amendment.

"I understand how to deliver best-in-class public safety and looks forward to implementing transparency initiatives throughout the department," he said.

Jeff Larner is a graduate of the University of Illinois-Springfield with a B.A. in Social Justice, the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, the University of Louisville’s Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Program, and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and Georgetown University’s Senior Executive Leadership Programs. Larner is a member of the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs’ Association and former member of the FBI’s Springfield Illinois Business Working Group, a public-private partnership between businesses and federal law enforcement.

Jeff and his wife, Nathalie, are members of St. Mary’s parish in Edwardsville and have three children and two grandchildren. Both his son and son-in-law currently serve as police officers.

