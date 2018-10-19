CHICAGO — Players have the chance to win an estimated $970 million jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. It is the largest jackpot in the game’s history and the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were 3, 45, 49, 61 and 69, and the Mega Ball number was 9. While there was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 198,700 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot combined with Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot of $430 million brings the jackpot total of the two national games to $1.4 billion – the second-largest combined figure ever. The top spot on that list occurred during the roll that culminated with the record-setting Powerball jackpot in January 2016 ($1.586 billion).

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $970 million; cash option of $548.6 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Ticket sales end at 9:45 p.m. (CT) before the drawing

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

