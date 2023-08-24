CHICAGO – Illinois Lottery players have a chance to win the largest Lotto jackpot of the year tonight - a massive $21.95 million.

The last time the Lotto jackpot was more than this was in December 2018, when a single ticket purchased at a gas station in Prospect Heights took home the top prize of $22.5 million.

So far this year, three Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more playing Lotto.

Nearly six million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, and over $24 million in prizes were won in 2023.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

