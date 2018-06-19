ST. LOUIS – LouFest 2018 has announced its largest lineup ever, with legendary rock artist Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters headlining the festival, which will again include a diverse range of artists from indie rock to hip-hop to country. Musicians from St. Louis will be featured heavily – including veteran Michael McDonald and several local jazz, heritage, roots & blues bands from the Kranzberg Arts Foundation artists in residence program who will perform on a fourth stage.

The 2017 event was a sell-out with more than 60,000 attending over the two days. It was held on the Upper Muny Grounds and Festival Plaza, and will again in 2018, as Forest Park’s Central Fields remain under renovation. LouFest U, produced in partnership with the St. Louis Regional Chamber, is a Friday night event exclusively for area university students. It will feature its own entertainment to be announced soon.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the size and depth of the 2018 lineup,” says Mike Van Hee managing partner with Listen Live Entertainment. “St. Louis loves the rock legends as much as the modern innovators and LouFest 2018 delivers on both more than ever before.” Major sponsors include Enterprise, AB-InBev, Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Express Scripts and the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

Beer and cocktail lovers will have more options to quench their collective thirsts as the festival expands “BrewFest,” a collaboration with the Brewers Guild featuring locally crafted beers on tap. St. Louis’ larger independent brewers – 4 Hands, Schlafly and Urban Chestnut – will host enhanced experiences and festival inspired offerings. Introduced last year, Fizz & Folly will return featuring the handywork of the area’s best craft cocktail mixologists.

The guest experience will include the popular VIP, LouKidz, Noshpit and Market Square zones with their own events, food and merchandise. The festival is family friendly, with kids 12-and-under free with a paying adult.

Lineup

The daily lineup with stages and performance times will be released as the event nears.

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters

Modest Mouse

The Head and the Heart

Kacey Musgraves

Gary Clark Jr.

Michael McDonald

T-Pain

Brothers Osborne

Moon Taxi

Quinn XCII

Margo Price

Misterwives

Anderson East

Mt. Joy

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Tank and the Bangas

Jukebox the Ghost

Keyon Harrold

Durand Jones & The Indications

White Reaper

Larkin Poe

Savannah Conley

Walker Lukens

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

The New Respects

Scrub & Ace Ha

Grace Basement

The Knuckles

River Kittens

Dracla

The Burney Sisters

Kevin Bowers’ Nova & Special Guests

Tonina

Mo Egeston All-Stars

Anita Jackson

Ptah Williams Trio

Jesse Gannon

Ben Reece’s Unity Quartet

Owen Ragland Quintent

Bob DeBoo + The Dark Room All-Stars

Daily sets by Robot + Bike and Sick Beats by J. Ill on the LouKidz Stage

About LouFest

LouFest was founded in 2010 and will be celebrating its ninth year in St. Louis’ Forest Park. With steady growth in attendance each year, the festival continues as one of the city’s largest summer events. Featuring past acts such as Snoop Dogg, Weezer, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Chris Stapleton, LCD Soundsystem, Outkast, The Avett Brothers, The Killers, Billy Idol, Wilco, Arctic Monkeys, and Ludacris, the festival attracts a diverse variety of music acts and genres, spanning rock ‘n’ roll, hip hop, soul, funk, alt-country, folk, and jam. In addition to the music experience, LouFest highlights top restaurants in its Nosh Pit food court, as well as local retailers and artists in its Market Square, and a dedicated LouKidz zone for young music fans.

The festival works closely with the City of St. Louis’ Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Forest Park Forever, Gateway Greening and Metro, to create a sustainable, green footprint that reduces the carbon emissions of attendees while caring for the beauty of Forest Park.

Tickets are available through loufest.com. 2-Day tickets remain $95, inclusive of all fees. VIP tickets are $350 for the LouFest VIP lounge with complimentary beer, wine, and specialty libations all day, catered food servings, air-conditioned restrooms and more. Platinum VIP are $750 and offer concierge treatment with golf cart transportation, dedicated entrance, exclusive Platinum viewing areas and premium food and drink selections. Note: 1-day tickets will be offered closer to the event as available.

About Listen Live Entertainment

Listen Live Entertainment (LLE) is a St. Louis-based production company that was created in 2009 to produce LouFest, a multiday music festival held in Forest Park. Now in its ninth year, the festival has welcomed over 260,000 music fans to Forest Park, and has received multiple awards and honors, including being voted as St. Louis’ “Best Music Festival” seven years in a row. Listen Live is owned and operated by a team of music and event industry professionals from St. Louis. The LLE team remains committed to its mission to build LouFest into a nationally recognized destination music festival featuring the best of St. Louis music, food, arts and culture all set in the heart of the city, Forest Park.

