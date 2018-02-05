ROYAL LAKES - There will be a large scale search and rescue operation, which will include both land, and air operations, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Royal Lakes, Illinois, and surrounding areas, Kris Tharp, Deputy Commander-Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said Monday evening. Tharp is also a Madison County Sheriff's Office lieutenant.

This search is being conducted pursuant to the on-going investigation into the disappearance of Denita Hedden. Denita, a Royal Lakes resident, was reported to have been last seen in the area of Royal Lakes on Jan. 25, 2018. The disappearance of Hedden is considered suspicious, Tharp said.

"There will be a large contention of first responders participating in this endeavor, including, but not limited to, law enforcement and fire department personnel," Lt. Tharp said. "Residents should expect a large volume of emergency vehicles which could potentially create a delayed commute for those traveling in the area.

"The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is respectfully requesting area residents remain patient with the first responder’s efforts and to avoid those areas affected. There is no known public threat or reason for alarm. Residents can expect this operation to run from approximately 8 a.m. until dusk."

"No inference should be made regarding the status of this investigation based on this development," he added. "Its purposes are to assist Major Case Squad investigators in locating Denita Hedden and finding answers to her sudden and abrupt disappearance."

