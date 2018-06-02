EAST ALTON - East Alton had its annual Clean Up Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the community.

The cleanup started at the Recreation Center in East Alton.

East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood thanked everyone who was in attendance, then everyone split into groups and cleaned up the trash along the roads.

Afterward, there was food for those who volunteered their time.

