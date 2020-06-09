Large Tree Branch Falls on State Street Tuesday Afternoon
ALTON - A large tree branch fell Tuesday afternoon on State Street in Alton. The tree branch was blocking half the road.
The branch was resting on some power lines. It is unknown why the branch fell. Neighbors said Ameren Illinois has been notified of the power lines and will be on scene with the cleanup.
A woman who lived in a house behind where the tree limbs and power line fell said she didn't have power.
