GODFREY - It's scorching hot outside, but Taylor and Lily Freer's Christmas fundraising event Christmas In July is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021. With the needs significant this year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is a very important event for the United Way's Community Christmas.

Community Christmas is an annual collection event for the United Way that makes the holiday season special for those in need. The Freer family has always been a huge advocate of the Christmas event and they start early in the year and work through the Community Christmas collection period in November to make each year a success.

Taylor and Lily came up with the Christmas in July event several years ago to jumpstart the campaign. The girls and other volunteers serve Sloppy Joes, chips, and a cold drink to those who attend for donations.

There are several excellent prizes in raffles that will be held on Friday, one is a $2,500 Apple Vacation Gift Card donated by Freer Auto Body, a seven-night condo in Fort Morgan, Ala., 4 bedroom and 2 baths, with beach, pools, tennis courts and nearby golf. This is donated by T&K Gulfside Rentals.

Also Jim White has donated 4 nights at the Lake of the Ozarks with a three-bedroom Lazy Days on the water. Sanders Waste has generously donated $2,500 cash. Jayne and John Simmons donated 4 St. Louis Cardinal Green Seats to the raffle.

Cash donations are accepted by Taylor and Lily Freer and go directly to Community Christmas. Anyone with checks, make them payable to Community Christmas.

