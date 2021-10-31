ALTON - Alton firefighters will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters from 6 to 8 again Sunday night in front of Fire Station 2 at 3212 College Avenue.

The firefighters were out distributing candy Saturday evening, too.

Article continues after sponsor message

Battalion Chief Dave Eichen said his massive pumpkin from his garden will be on display in front of the firehouse. He also added that he and the other firefighters are excited to be with the families in the community and they have a lot of candy to hand out.

"We have carved the big pumpkin and we will be ready for the trick-or-treaters," he said.

More like this: